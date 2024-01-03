Grambling State Women’s Basketball Wins A Game By 141 Points

Women's College Basketball is a wild landscape. While you can see games that are very evenly matched, down to the wire, heading to overtime, ended on buzzer-beater shots...you can also find games that are so lopsided the sport should consider a mercy rule. Exhibit A now comes from the state of Louisiana, where Grambling State beat an opponent by over 140 points in a legitimate, sanctioned game.

This game took place on January 2nd, 2024 between Grambling State and the College of Biblical Studies from Houston, Texas. It took place at Grambling State, and set an all-time record for NCAA Division 1 games...and also a school record.

The College of Biblical Studies is a private college in Houston, Texas that was founded in 1979. They play sports in the National Christian College Athletic Association. They entered the game against Grambling with an 0-5 record, losing to teams like Ozark Christian College, Huston-Tillostson, and Xavier. They were actually coming off their closest game, a 23-point loss to Randall University, heading into their matchup with Grambling.

You can actually watch the entire game broadcast here:

Grambling had broken out to a 34-0 lead before The College of Biblical Studies scored their first points. The halftime score was 82-10, and the overall rebounds were 60 to 19.

In the game, Grambling shot 70 for 119, while The College of Biblical Studies only made 8 of 42 field goal attempts. The College of Biblical Studies' 3-point percentage was just 7.7% for the game.

Grambling is now 6-5 on the season.

