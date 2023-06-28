Former Red Sox 3B Devastated Over &#8216;Best Friend&#8217;, Ryan Mallett’s Shocking Death

Former Red Sox 3B Devastated Over ‘Best Friend’, Ryan Mallett’s Shocking Death

Getty Images

Most of the sports world was shocked and upset about the news former NFL & Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett drowned off the coast of Destin, Florida on Tuesday.

Of course, it hit family and friends the hardest.  One of those friends, was his best friend,  former Boston Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks and Middlebrooks took to twitter to express his sadness.

Middlebrooks and Mallett both grew up in Texarkana, Texas, although Middlebrooks attended Liberty-Eylau High School while Mallett went to Texas High. And yet a pair of high school athletes from a small northeast Texas town, population 36,017, ended up in the one of the largest American cities at the same time.

Mallett was drafted by the New England Patriots out of University of Arkansas and was when them from 2011-2013.  Middlebrooks was drafted by the Red Sox out of high school in 2007 and play in Boston from 2012-2014.

Even Middlebrooks mother displayed how incredibly upset she was at the news of Mallett’s passing in a couple of social media posts.

