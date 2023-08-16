Former LSU WR Russell Gage Suffers a Season Ending Injury

Former LSU WR and current Buccaneer Russell Gage suffered a season-ending injury today. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury.

This is heartbreaking for the former LSU Tiger. Anytime you see a player suffer a major injury that was non-contact it's usually really bad. For the Saints, this just makes their division a lot easier as Gage was someone that was important to the Buccaneers' wide receiver room.

Hopefully, the former Tiger can come back from this injury better than ever. As more information is reported we will keep you up to date.