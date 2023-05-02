Former Cajuns’ Punter Rhys Byrns was Drafted by the Montreal Alouettes

The NFL draft took finished up Saturday with one former Cajuns getting drafted. The Patriots selected Andre Jones in the 7th round while several other Cajuns were signed as free agents. While one Cajun was drafted into the NFL, another Cajun was selected by the CFL.

The Montreal Alouettes selected former Cajuns punter, Rhys Byrns, with the 14th pick in the second round of the Global Draft. Byrns was the Cajun’s punter from 2018-2022 where he would become a reliable leg for the Cajun’s punting unit. Byrns had 52 punts and averaged 48 yards per punt in 2022. He finished his career as a two-time All-Sun Belt second-team selection in 2019 and 2020, he was also a first-team selection in 2021. He was also named to the 2021 Ray Guy awarded watch list.

The Australia native will be on the move to another country once again as Byrns will continue his football career in Montreal. We wish you all the best on you're journey Rhys and Geaux Cajuns!

