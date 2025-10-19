Highlights

Former UL Lafayette head coach Billy Napier was fired Sunday by Florida after going 22-23 in three-plus seasons

Napier went 40-12 at Louisiana with three straight 10-win seasons before leaving for the Gators in November 2021

Florida owes Napier approximately $21 million, with half due within 30 days

Billy Gonzales was named interim coach as the Gators enter a bye week before facing Georgia

Napier’s .489 winning percentage is the worst for a non-interim Florida coach since 1949

Florida Parts Ways with Former Ragin’ Cajuns Coach Billy Napier

The dream job in Gainesville ends for the coach who built a Sun Belt powerhouse in Lafayette

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KPEL News) — The University of Florida fired head football coach Billy Napier on Sunday afternoon, ending a tenure that never matched the success he had with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

According to reports, Florida made the decision one day after Napier’s Gators beat Mississippi State 23-21 in their homecoming game. The Gators are 3-4 (2-2 SEC) this season. The timing gives Florida a bye week to regroup before facing rival Georgia on November 1.

“Today I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators.”

What Louisiana Fans Need to Know About Napier’s Rise and Fall

Billy Napier built Louisiana into a winner. The Cookeville, Tennessee native went 40-12 during four years in Lafayette from 2018 to 2021, including three straight 10-win seasons. No Louisiana coach had ever done that before.

Napier won Sun Belt Coach of the Year twice (2019, 2021) and led the Ragin’ Cajuns to two conference championships. His offenses averaged more than 31.9 points per game.

That success made him one of the most wanted coaches in the country. When Florida fired Dan Mullen in November 2021, Napier was the only candidate Stricklin interviewed. The athletic director gave him a seven-year, $51.8 million contract and more resources than any previous Florida coach.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Napier’s Louisiana success didn’t translate to Florida. He finished 22-23 overall with a 12-16 record in SEC play. His .489 winning percentage is the worst among non-interim Florida coaches since Raymond Wolf went 13-24-2 from 1946-49.

Florida went 5-17 against ranked teams under Napier, including an 0-14 record away from Gainesville. The Gators never ranked higher than ninth in the SEC in scoring offense under his watch. They entered Saturday’s game tied for last in the conference at 22.3 points per game.

This season started badly and got worse. A shocking 18-16 home loss to South Florida in Week 2 put Napier back on the hot seat after finishing last season with four straight wins. Road losses to LSU and Miami followed. Even an upset win over Texas couldn’t save his job after a 34-17 blowout loss at Texas A&M the next week.

The $21 Million Question

Florida’s decision to fire Napier comes with a price. According to reports, the university owes him approximately $21 million—85% of his remaining contract. Half of that, roughly $10.5 million, must be paid within 30 days. The rest will be split into equal payments through 2028.

This is the second time in seven years Florida will pay three head coaches at once. The Gators still owe money to Dan Mullen, who was fired in November 2021. They’ll now add Napier while hiring his replacement. The same thing happened in 2018 when Florida paid Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain, and Mullen.

Napier’s buyout is bigger than his three fired predecessors: Mullen ($12 million), McElwain ($7.5 million), and Muschamp ($6.3 million). None of them lasted more than four seasons in Gainesville.

Billy Gonzales Takes Over as Interim Coach

Florida named wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Gonzales knows the program well. He worked at Florida in various roles across four different coaching staffs from 2005-2009 and 2018-2021.

Gonzales was Florida’s co-offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator during his last stint under Dan Mullen. His experience made him the obvious choice to lead the team while Stricklin searches for Napier’s replacement.

The Gators have a bye week before traveling to Jacksonville to face ninth-ranked Georgia on November 1. Florida’s remaining schedule includes road games at Kentucky and Ole Miss, plus home games against Tennessee and Florida State.

What Went Wrong

Napier had more resources than any previous Florida coach. The recruiting budget jumped from $900,000 under Mullen to $2.89 million. The support staff grew from 45 people to 62. None of it mattered.

Napier’s play-calling drew constant criticism. Clock management issues, game organization problems, and repeated penalties hurt Florida all season. Saturday’s win over Mississippi State showed why. Napier called a quarterback rollout on third-and-1 late in the game and had 12 men on the field during a two-point try.

Reports say Stricklin met with major boosters earlier in the week. They told him continued financial support depended on a new direction for the program. Despite Saturday’s win—sealed by defensive tackle Michai Boireau’s interception with 21 seconds left—fans chanted “Fire Billy” during the game and booed Napier as he left the field.

The Louisiana Legacy Stays Strong

Napier’s Florida tenure ended badly, but his Louisiana legacy remains solid. Michael Desormeaux, who served as Napier’s assistant head coach and tight ends coach, took over the Ragin’ Cajuns and has kept the program competitive.

Napier changed Louisiana football. He improved recruiting, pushed for better facilities, and built a winning culture. His three straight 10-win seasons and two conference titles set a standard Louisiana fans now expect every year.

For Louisiana fans who watched Napier’s rise, his Florida firing is a reminder that Group of 5 success doesn’t guarantee Power 5 wins. The SEC was a different beast than the Sun Belt, and Napier—despite learning under Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney—never figured it out.

What Happens Next for Florida

Stricklin said firing Napier during the bye week allows for “a thoughtful, thorough, and well-informed search for our next head coach.” He’ll conduct the search “with a high degree of confidentiality” and focus on hiring “an elite football coach who will embody the standard we have at the University of Florida.”

Names already floating around include Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), and Curt Cignetti (Indiana). But none of them will leave their current jobs midseason. The 12-team College Football Playoff makes things harder because top candidates’ teams are still competing for championships.

The next Florida coach will inherit a talented roster that includes freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who showed promise last season before battling injuries this fall. Florida also has the No. 14 recruiting class for 2026, though Napier’s firing raises questions about how many of those commitments will stick.