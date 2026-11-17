I’ve lived in and around Lafayette long enough to know how to get just about anywhere in town. I also know the streets don’t always make sense. Some run north and south, some run along the railroad tracks, and some look like a kid scribbled them on a napkin. Some change names when they cross Johnston Street. It turns out there’s a reason for that, and it goes back to Jean Mouton’s original plan for Vermilionville and the railroad that came through in the 1880s.

How Jefferson Street and Pinhook Road Got Their Names

That’s the fun thing about Lafayette. A lot of our history is hiding in plain sight. Take Jefferson Street. It used to have four different names at the same time. Then there’s Pinhook Road, which is named for a settlement near the Pinhook Bridge that came close to becoming the parish seat instead of downtown. And there’s a long-running debate over whether Jefferson Street was named for a president or for the actor who played Rip Van Winkle.

Google Maps Google Maps

One of the questions regarding road names eluded me for a bit. I was at an intersection and saw the sign for NW Evangeline Thruway, and just a block away was a sign for NE Evangeline Thruway. In my mind, I couldn't solve the riddle of how these two street names were parallel. It wasn't until years later that I looked on Google Maps and figured out the organization. The streets were naming quadrants surrounding the Thruway. NW and NE quadrants were north of Main Street. SW and SE quadrants were south of Main Street.

We put together a list of random facts about Lafayette that even longtime locals might not know. Some will make you think about your daily commute a little differently. Others are pieces of our history that deserve more attention than they get, like the role Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church played in Black history.

Read More: If Lafayette Streets Could Talk, Here's What They'd Say

Scroll through and see how many you already knew. I’ll admit, the Thruway one still gets me.