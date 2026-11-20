Moncus Park in Lafayette is turning into a holiday wonderland again this year. Christmas in the Park is back Friday, December 18, through Sunday, December 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. each night, and admission is free.

Get our free mobile app

There’s ice sledding, Santa, live music, more than a dozen food trucks and a whole lot of twinkle lights, all at 2913 Johnston Street. If you’re looking for a free night out with the family before Christmas, this one’s hard to beat.

Dave Steel/Townsquare Media Dave Steel/Townsquare Media

Live Music and Entertainment Each Night

Each night has its own headliner, so you might want to pick your night based on the music:

Friday, December 18 : The Skyliners Big Band brings 18 pieces’ worth of swing to kick off the weekend.

: The Skyliners Big Band brings 18 pieces’ worth of swing to kick off the weekend. Saturday, December 19 : Corey Ledet & Black Magic take the stage with special guests Gracie Babineaux, Louie Michot, Mike Dopsie and Nathan Williams. That’s a zydeco and Cajun lineup you’d normally pay good money to see.

: Corey Ledet & Black Magic take the stage with special guests Gracie Babineaux, Louie Michot, Mike Dopsie and Nathan Williams. That’s a zydeco and Cajun lineup you’d normally pay good money to see. Sunday, December 20: It’s movie night, with Frozen on the big screen while the Lafayette Shrimpettes and New Natives Brass Band roam the park.

Sneauxville, Santa and Plenty for the Kids

Let’s face it, we don’t get much snow in South Louisiana. So the free ice sledding down the hill in Sneauxville is probably going to have a line.

Read More: Free Christmas Events Around Acadiana

The kids will also find Santa’s Workshop with crafts from the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, letters to Santa, photos with Santa, a Building Block Zone, Christmas Train rides, free fun jumps and the Bubble Bus. There’s also a dedicated Sensory Zone for kids who need a quieter break from the crowd.

Dave Steel/Townsquare Media Dave Steel/Townsquare Media

Merry Market and Food Truck Alley

The Merry Market features local artisans, so you can knock out some Christmas shopping while you’re there. Food Truck Alley has more than a dozen food trucks. You’ll also find s’mores, hot cocoa, mocktails, holiday treats and beer tents.

Just leave the ice chest at home. Moncus Park asks folks to support the vendors instead.

Parking and the Free Shuttle from Blackham Coliseum

Admission is free, but on-site parking at Moncus Park is $20. That money goes toward the park’s operations, maintenance and gardens.

If you’d rather skip the fee, park at Blackham Coliseum (2330 Johnston St.) and ride the free shuttle. It’s ADA friendly and starts at 5 p.m. each evening. Three buses rotate all night from 5 to 10 p.m., so you’ll catch one every 5 to 10 minutes. Riding the shuttle is a great alternative to what can be a sometimes stressful entrance and exit based on the crowds.

Accessible parking is also available near the main entrance.

A Few Things to Know Before You Go

The event happens rain or shine.

Wear comfortable shoes and dress in layers. December nights in Lafayette can surprise you.

Leave the pets at home.

No tickets are needed.

The paths in the main event area are paved, so strollers and wheelchairs can get around easily.

Christmas in the Park is presented by First Horizon Bank, along with a long list of local sponsors who help keep it free for everyone. You can find more details on Moncus Park’s Facebook page.