Video Footage of Alvin Kamara Alleged Assault in Las Vegas Released

All summer long Saints fans have wondered what would happen to Alvin Kamara after his altercation with a man in Las Vegas. Well, TMZ has released the footage of the said altercation.

This footage doesn't make Alvin Kamara look good by any means as it shows him and his entourage jumping the man. However, I will say now we see that a lot of the damage was caused by others but Alvin did initiate the violence with the first punch.

Hopefully, Kamara ends up with 3-5 games suspended next season. We've seen the NFL give less time for worse offenses even though Kamara is totally in the wrong. We now will have to wait to see the NFL's response.