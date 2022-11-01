Things got physical.

Watch as a brawl breaks out during the women's soccer game between LSU and Ole Miss.

It seems to all start when a player for Ole Miss grabs a player from LSU who was going for the ball, then punches followed.

According to reports, three players were ejected from the game and Ole Miss went on to win the game after a penalty shootout.

Twitter Twitter loading...

In the brawl, you can see that punches were thrown and that the LSU player was hit in the face during the confrontation.

Those who cover the sport say that they can't recall ever seeing such during an LSU soccer game.

Two players from LSU and one from Ole Miss were ejected from the game, thus forcing LSU to only have nine players left on the field to end the game.

Here's a viral video of the brawl.