Falcons Defensive Coordinator Was Carted Off The Field Following A Collision With A Saints Player

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, was carted out of the Super Dome earlier today following a collision that happened during pre-game. The collision reportedly happened with a Saints player who was practicing returns before the game. Both teams were holding their breath for a moment as medical staff from the Saints and Falcons surrounded pees on the 35-yard line before a cart and stretcher came out onto the field.

According to Atlanta Falcon's team officials, Pees was "alert and responsive and then transported to the University Medical Center of New Orleans for testing." The Falcons were forced to promote linebacker coach, Frank Bush, as the play called for the game. No video was captured from the collision, but here was the scene following the hit.

Dean Pees is a 73-year-old veteran play caller who formerly retired just two years ago before joining the Falcons staff to coach alongside Arthur Smith. Pee's is the oldest defensive coordinator in the NFL, hence why there is so much precaution being taken after the collision. The Falcons later released this statement regarding Pees' condition.

I think this goes without saying that we are wishing Dean Pees a safe and speedy recovery.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat