Did You Know It’s Legal For Texas To Try And Control The Weather?

I'm going to have to start with a big WTF? on his one.

Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay/Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay/Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay loading...

Texas Can Be Very Anti-Science

I would venture to say that many, if not somewhat of a majority of Texans sniff at the idea of global warming, specifically that humans can influence the climate at all. It's a really dumb hill to die on. High school or even middle school science projects can easily show you how gases build up and so on. Even if you don't believe we're the ones heating things up, why wouldn't you want to try some ideas for cooling things down? It's a potentially life-saving movement and Texans run lockstep with those who deny it.

loading...

4 Luxurious Texas Airbnb Mansions To Rent With Your Pals These are sick. Who wants to go? Gallery Credit: Chrissy

[/caption]Texans Believe You CAN Fix The Weather

I should start by saying that climate and weather are not the same thing. This is something that everyone needs to realize. It would make sense though, that if you change the weather often enough, you are apt to influence the climate. For instance, if you made it rain often enough, it might lead to enough growth that things grow and cool off an area, which could influence the next weather event in the chain.

Image by NoName_13 from Pixabay Image by NoName_13 from Pixabay loading...

So Here It Is

Texas actually has "weather modification programs" written into the agriculture code

The legislature finds that weather modification and control activities may have a significant impact on Texas agriculture. The legislature further finds that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is the proper state agency to administer grants to political subdivisions for weather modification and control activities.

Image by Alexa from Pixabay Image by Alexa from Pixabay loading...

Is It Crazy?

I would think that the focus of this program is "cloud-seeding" but it was written with enough open language to allow future technologies. Cloud-seeding has always struck me as kind of a "cheat" or stealing rain from some future location by making it rain in your area now (yes, this is a very basic, simple view). Whatever the case, Texas allows it and has made arrangements for funds to support it and departments to administer it.

We Can't Believe These Celebrities Weren't Born In Texas These celebrities might not originally hail from the Lone Star State, but we are claiming them anyways. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven