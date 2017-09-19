ESPN 1420 is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. Get all the latest sports headlines and discussion related to the Cajuns, Tigers, Saints and more. Now, all of ESPN 1420 is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up ESPN 1420 on your device is easy: Just say, “Alexa, [play ESPN 14 20].”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: lafayette.dme@townsquaremedia.com