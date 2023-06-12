Denver Nuggets Win NBA Title, Heat’s Butler Pulls A Fred Brown

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Championship with a 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five Getty Image loading...

But in the waning minutes of the game, it reminded some of the 1982 NCAA Championship with North Carolina beating Georgetown. Mostly remembered for Michael Jordan hitting a jumper from the left wing giving the Tar Heels a one-point 63-62 lead with :15 remaining in the game.

Georgetown brought the ball up and their point guard Fred Brown mistakenly passed it to North Carolina’s James Worthy that seeled the game for the Tar Heels.

Monday night in Denver, with Miami also trailing by one, 90-89 with :24 to, Butler trying to get the ball to his teammate Max Struss, passed it directly to the Nuggets Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Pope hit a pair of free throws giving Denver a 92-89 lead.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led Denver with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named Finals Most Valuable Player.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five Getty Images loading...

Rock Stars Who've Attended the NBA Finals Over the Years Several prominent rock musicians — indeed, rock stars — have attended the NBA Finals over the years. Below is a gallery of photos of them that you might find interesting, especially if you're a basketball fan who enjoys rock and metal music. That's right — we're playing basketball!