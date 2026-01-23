BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The College Football Playoff will keep its 12-team format for at least one more season. Conference leaders couldn’t agree on immediate expansion, according to ESPN.

The CFP Management Committee announced the decision on Friday. Months of negotiations between the Big Ten and SEC—the sport’s two most powerful conferences—broke down over whether to expand the playoff to 16 or even 24 teams starting in 2026.

What SEC and Big Ten Commissioners Couldn’t Agree On

The two sides had fundamentally different visions for college football’s postseason. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey backed a 16-team format with five automatic qualifiers for conference champions and 11 at-large spots, sources told ESPN. He wanted that structure to stay put for years.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti took a different approach. He agreed to support a 16-team playoff only if Sankey committed to expanding to 24 teams after two or three seasons. The Big Ten’s ultimate goal is a massive 24-team field that could eventually eliminate conference championship games in favor of play-in rounds.

Neither side would budge. That left the 12-team format in place.

“After ongoing discussion about the 12-team playoff format, the decision was made to continue with the current structure,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. “This will give the Management Committee additional time to review the 12-team format, so they can better assess the need for potential change.”

What Changes Are Coming to the 12-Team Format

The field size stays the same, but the playoff structure gets some tweaks for 2026. All Power Four conference champions now get guaranteed spots in the 12-team field, along with the highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of Six, which now includes the restructured Pac-12.

Notre Dame got something out of the deal, too. The Fighting Irish automatically qualify for the playoff if they finish in the selection committee’s top 12, similar to language that existed under the old Bowl Championship Series system.

The tweaks fix a messy situation from the 2025 season, when two Group of Five teams—James Madison and Tulane—qualified for the playoff while ACC champion Duke got left out because of conference tiebreaker rules.

What This Means for LSU’s 2026 Season

LSU at least knows what it’s working with now. Lane Kiffin’s first season with the Tigers comes with one of the toughest schedules in the SEC—matchups against Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Kiffin’s former team Ole Miss are all waiting.

The Tigers open the season against Clemson in Tiger Stadium before beginning SEC play with a road trip to Oxford on September 19—Kiffin’s much-anticipated return to Ole Miss.

LSU’s November schedule is brutal. The Tigers host Alabama on November 7 and Texas on November 14—back-to-back games against playoff contenders. The Texas game marks the first meeting between the teams in Tiger Stadium since 1953. LSU closes the regular season with road games at Tennessee and Arkansas.

The SEC had five teams in the 2025 playoff bracket, while the Big Ten had three teams, including national champion Indiana. LSU will need to handle its brutal schedule if the Tigers want one of those spots.

When Expansion Could Happen

The postseason format isn’t set in stone. ESPN, as the exclusive rights holder, has an annual December 1 deadline for the CFP to announce any format changes, giving the network time to prepare broadcast and production schedules.

Talks regarding 16-team and 24-team formats will keep going, with CFP leaders expected to review the 12-team playoff throughout the 2026 season. Most people in college football think further expansion will happen. They just can’t agree on when or how to do it.

The Big Ten and SEC have the power to decide the playoff’s future after an agreement they signed during the last contract negotiations with ESPN. If the two conference leaders can cut a deal, expansion could happen as soon as the 2027 season. If they can’t, the 12-team format could stick around for several more years.