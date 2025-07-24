(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Flying can be a much more convenient way to travel, especially if the distance would make it impractical to drive. When traveling out west, a flight to the west coast usually includes a stop in Dallas. While not the worst place to have a stop, it's just nicer to be able to skip a layover.

Now, travelers in Louisiana have two new reasons to pack their bags. Breeze Airways is adding new routes from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) with the launch of daily nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Los Angeles beginning February 2026.

Having flown to Las Vegas recently, I can say that having multiple layovers increases the opportunity for missed connecting flights, layovers and missing out on fun while sitting in the connecting airport terminal. Had I booked a non-stop flight, I'd be including photos from the Linq High Roller Wheel, but that wasn't in the cards for me.

The Las Vegas High Roller Observation Wheel At The LINQ Getty Images loading...

The new Las Vegas route marks Breeze’s first direct flight to Sin City from the Big Easy. The airline had earlier announced the route in 2025 but delayed the launch. Meanwhile, LAX is now back on the destination list since the route's previous schedule ended in 2023. Here's a video that highlights some of the seat options and more from Breeze Airways.

These additions are part of Breeze’s continued expansion of destinations including over 275 routes across 75+ U.S. cities. Earlier this year, Breeze added routes from New Orleans to Tampa, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Savannah.

Breezeways Pricing Options Explained:

Breeze Airways offers four fare levels—No Flex, Nice, Nicer, and Nicest—designed to fit a range of travel needs. The No Flex fare is ultra-low-cost (from $39 one-way) but only includes a personal item, with all other add-ons charged separately. Nice adds a carry-on and flexibility for changes or cancellations. Nicer includes extra legroom, a checked bag, priority boarding, and Wi-Fi. Nicest, available only on A220 aircraft, features first-class-style seats, two checked bags, snacks, and drinks. Across all fares, Breeze has no change or cancellation fees, and pricing remains competitive with other low-cost carriers while offering premium comfort upgrades.

For Louisiana residents who are close to New Orleans (even a few hours away), the airline’s latest nonstop offerings make it even easier to enjoy a weekend getaway, a business trip, or a spontaneous adventure to the West Coast or the Strip with no layovers required.