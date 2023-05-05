Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Sentenced for 2020 Hit & Run Case

Boxing is experiencing a revitalization due to the social media influencers participating in the sport, as well as the lightweight division being super popular. From Devin Haney to Ryan Garcia to Vasiliy Lomachenko to Shakur Stevenson, boxing has stars again. But you can't talk about this division and boxing without mentioning Gervonta "Tank" Davis. Davis just recently beat Ryan Garcia via a body blow ko and is looking to face the winner of Lomachenko and Haney. However, before that Davis has to deal with his criminal charges.

In 2020 Davis was involved in a hit-and-run. Today he was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, 3 years probation, and 200 hours of community service.

The incident that Davis was involved in left 4 people injured. This is not a good look for Davis who proclaimed himself the face of boxing after his win against Ryan Garcia.

Now due to this sentence, we will have to wait to see Davis fight again. It will be interesting to see the boxing landscape after Davis' house arrest sentence ends.