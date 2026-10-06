The weather's finally cooling off in Acadiana, and that means it's time to roll the windows down and skip the interstate. We've rounded up 10 roads around here that are worth the gas, from wide-open highways to oak-and-moss-covered stretches that look like they came straight off a postcard.

Most People Only See Acadiana From the Interstate

Think about how most visitors experience south Louisiana. They come in on I-10, cross the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, maybe grab a plate lunch in Lafayette, and keep right on going to Baton Rouge or Houston.

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They're Missing the Good Stuff.

The roads that really show off Acadiana are the two-lanes. The ones that follow a bayou for miles, cut through rice and cane fields, and roll through little towns where the best boudin is at the gas station.

Those of us who grew up here don't always notice it. It's just the way to my Aunt Peggy's house. But take somebody from out of town down one of these roads and watch their face.

Fall Is the Best Time to Hit the Road

Let's face it, nobody wants to take a scenic drive in August when it's 98 degrees and the AC can't keep up. October is different. The humidity finally backs off, cane trucks are back on the road for harvest, and that late-afternoon light through the moss is hard to beat.

One of my favorites is Rookery Road at Lake Martin outside Breaux Bridge. It's a slow gravel road along the edge of the lake, and if you take your time, you can spot alligators right from your car.

Read More: Where to See Alligators Around Lafayette for Free

Check out the full list below, and let us know which road you'd add.