Thirty-nine Acadiana-area schools made the 2026 LHSAA football playoff field, and the Bi-District round runs Nov. 12-14. Ten of them have first-round byes, so 29 play this week.

Cecilia hosts Northwood-Shreveport with unbeaten Eunice waiting, Teurlings travels to Tioga, Southside visits Slidell, and Beau Chene heads to Sterlington one year after a 1-8 season. Acadiana, Lafayette, Opelousas, Church Point and Loreauville all open at home.

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Cecilia hosts Northwood-Shreveport With Eunice Waiting

No. 14 Cecilia (7-3) hosts No. 19 Northwood-Shreveport (6-4) in Division II Non-Select. The winner draws unbeaten No. 3 Eunice in the Regional round, an all-Acadiana game if Cecilia advances.

The Bulldogs know the postseason well. They lost the 2023 state championship game and won the 2024 title. Braylon Calais, a four-star receiver and LSU commit, has also taken snaps at quarterback this season because injuries hit the position. He played there in a 24-21 loss to Notre Dame.

Teurlings Travels to Tioga After a Rough Year

No. 20 Teurlings (2-7) visits No. 13 Tioga (6-4) in Division II Select. The winner gets No. 4 John F. Kennedy in the Regional round.

Cavan Bordelon, who has been calling Teurlings games all year on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, told 103.3 The GOAT that it all comes down to finishing.

"In order to win tonight at Tioga, the theme from the entire season has to be the theme tonight," he explained. "The Rebels have to finish."

"They have to finish drives. They have to get defensive stops. And when the opportunity arises to get points, they have to put them on the board," he added.

A year ago, Teurlings went 11-1, earned the No. 2 seed in Division I Select and lost to John Curtis in the quarterfinals. This season the program dropped to Division II Select. Quarterback DJ Kelly missed the first three games, all losses, after the LHSAA initially ruled him ineligible. He made his season debut after the league reversed that ruling.

For several of their losses this year, the common challenge has been about 4-5 plays that made the difference.

"What went wrong on those drives is that the Rebels could not quite seem to finish," Bordelon said. "One year away from winning at LRCA, a six-point game at LCA with less than two minutes and thirty seconds remaining in the ball game, even a close game against Notre Dame that was got blown wide open late. If the Rebels can finish, they have a chance to move on to the next round."

Southside Visits Slidell After an 0-2 Start

No. 17 Southside (5-5) visits No. 16 Slidell (6-4) in Division I Non-Select. Top-seeded Mandeville beat Slidell 22-15 earlier this season.

"We have played one of the hardest schedules in the state," head coach Jess Curtis told 103.3 The GOAT earlier this week. "We are definitely battle-tested."

The Sharks were No. 8 in the preseason rankings, then opened 0-2. They beat St. Thomas More 17-14 in late October. Curtis, a three-time state champion at Many, led Southside to the quarterfinals last season.

"We feel like we match up with [Slidell] pretty well," he said about the game. "It's going to be a good game. They have some very good football players and are coached up. We need to play our brand of ball."

Beau Chene Heads to Sterlington One Year After 1-8

No. 22 Beau Chene (7-3) travels to No. 11 Sterlington (7-3) in Division II Non-Select.

The Gators went 1-8 last season. Under coach Buck Harris, they became the first team in program history to open 6-0, and they already have seven wins this year.

Acadiana and Lafayette Open at Home in Division I Select

No. 11 Acadiana (6-4) hosts No. 22 West Jefferson (3-6), and No. 10 Lafayette (7-3) hosts No. 23 L.W. Higgins (4-6).

The Wreckin’ Rams know how fast a playoff game can turn. Last year they led St. Augustine 14-0 in the Regional, trailed 30-14 at halftime and tied it at 42-42 before losing.

Lafayette has benefited from Comeaux’s closure more than any other school. Coach Stephen Hearen has blended a large group of transfers into the roster.

Opelousas Hosts Brusly as a Former State Champion

No. 6 Opelousas (8-2) hosts No. 27 Brusly (5-5) in Division II Non-Select. The Tigers won the 2023 Division II title as the No. 12 seed, beating Cecilia 26-13.

Church Point and Loreauville Both Host in Division III

No. 8 Church Point (6-3) hosts No. 25 Kinder (2-8), and No. 9 Loreauville (7-3) hosts No. 24 North Webster (4-6) in Division III Non-Select.

The two programs met in last year’s Regional round, and Loreauville won 42-39.

The Bye Teams Waiting on the Winners

Ten area teams earned first-round byes: Westgate, Eunice, Notre Dame, Lafayette Christian, Jennings, Kaplan, St. Thomas More, Sacred Heart, Westminster-Lafayette and Lafayette Renaissance. Notre Dame (10-0) is the area’s only No. 1 seed. Eunice is also 10-0, and Westgate is 9-0.

Regional games follow Nov. 19-21.

Below is the full slate tonight: