A quarterback named Manning who plays football at Isidore Newman in uptown New Orleans will always have big shoes to fill.

Cooper had to fill the shoes of his father Archie. While Peyton had to do the same, and Eli had to fill the shoes of all of them.

In the last few years, Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has had the big shoes, but he's continued to fill them.

Arch, son of Cooper Manning, announced his commitment to the University of Texas last summer, but it hasn't slowed down any of the national media coverage he's received during his senior season for the Greenies.

Fair or not, Arch has big shoes to fill based on his pedigree.

Manning is royalty in the world of football.

It started with quarterback Archie Manning in the late 60s at Ole Miss when he proved to be one of the greats in the world of college football.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Archie wasn't able to duplicate that same success in the NFL.

While he was a good pro, he didn't become a Hall of Fame level QB while spending the majority of his career with the struggling New Orleans Saints of the 1970s.

As Archie settled in New Orleans, so did his family, spawning two generations of generational talent.

Arch has put up monstrous numbers this year, breaking multiple school records as Isidore Newman.

In last Friday's 31–14 win over Country Day, he threw four touchdown passes, moving him up the record books.

The all-time touchdown record of 129 (the previous record of 127 was held by Jay Tyler who played RB, WR, KR, and PR) is one Isidore Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart assumed was "unbreakable".

Arch has more than filled the Manning shoes at Isidore Newman.

Will he do it at Texas?

