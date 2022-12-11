2022 Louisiana High School Football State Champions – Complete Rundown
This year was an incredible year for Louisiana high school football. It was competitive from the start of the season, and every division had some great teams. Here is a complete rundown of all your 2022 State Champions
Division 1 Winner: John Curtis
John Curtis beat Brother Martin 23-0. John Curtis was absolutely incredible. This year they went 12-2 overall, 5-1 in district play, and they were the 52nd nationally ranked team. Including this football season, John Curtis has a total of 27 state championships. That is insane. They have completely dominated Louisiana football.
Division 2 Winner: St. Thomas More
This was an incredible game that came down to the final moments. STM beat LCA 52-48 and Sam Altmann threw a last-minute touchdown to earn him the MVP and the state championship. STM went 13-1 overall this season and 5-0 in district play. Including this season the Cougars have a total of 4 state championships.
Division 3 Winner: St. Charles Catholic
St. Charles Catholic beat Dunham 32-38. St. Charles went 11-3 overall this season. Including this season St. Charles Catholic has won 3 state championships.
Division 4 Winner: Ouachita Christian
Ouachita Christian defeated Vermillion Catholic 28-14. Including this season Ouachita is an 8-time state champion.
Non Select Division
Division 1 Winner: Destrehan
Destrehan had a great season this year. They beat Ruston 17-10. This year Destrehan went 14-0 overall and 6-0 in district play. Including this season Destrehan has won 5 state championships.
Division 2 Winner: Lutcher
Lutcher defeated North DeSoto 28-19. This season Lutcher went 14-1 overall and 6-0 in district play. Including this season Lutcher is a 9-time state champion.
Division 3 Winner: Many
Many defeated Union Parish 35-13. This season Many went 15-0 overall and 5-0 in district play. Including this season Many is a 3-time state champion.
Division 4 Winner: Oak Grove
Oak Grove defeated Homer 17-0. Oak Grove went 12-3 overall this season and 5-1 in district play. Oak Grove is a 7-time state champion including this season.
Next season will have a lot to live up to. Congratulations to all the winners and congratulations to all the high school seniors who played the final games of their careers.
