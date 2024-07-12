If you've never been to Michael's Men's Club's "Stripper Olympics", then make the 13th Annual event the night to make it happen!

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 it's the 13th Annual Stripper Olympics at Michael's Mens Club, Highway 90 in Broussard!

This year's competition will be hosted by 2023 Stripper Olympics Champion, Galaxy, and co-hosted by Host/Producer What's HOT in the Strip Clubs, Panda Top 20, Panda Off The Charts.

This is a night of entertainment you do not want to miss as contestants from all over the world compete for over $5,000 in cash prize money.

Contestants include, Serenity Valentine, Charlotte Autumn, Maria Loca, Mystic Raven, Abbi Normal, Bree Vibes, Clair Faye, Memphis Monarch, Michelle Lynn, Nikita Knight, Bambi Wilde, Pandora Moon, Vampiress, Acadiana's own Nova Baby, and more!

Doors open at 5 pm and the competition starts at 7 pm.

Make plans to get to Michael's Mens Club early because this event sells out every year!

We want to get you and your crew in to this incredible event free, and one Grand Prize winner will win a VIP table for 4.

Enter below to win your spot on our guest list and to be in the running for the Grand Prize VIP table for 4.

We'll pick winners at noon Wednesday, July 17, so keep a sharp eye on your inbox to see if you've won, and GOOD LUCK!