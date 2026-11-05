If you’ve driven along River Road downtown in Baton Rouge, or even on the Mississippi River Bridge, you’ve probably seen it: a gray World War II destroyer sitting right next to the levee. The USS Kidd has been part of the Baton Rouge skyline since May 23, 1982. The strangest part isn’t that a warship is parked in the capital city. It’s that for half the year it floats, and for the other half it sits high and dry on the riverbank. Right now, though, its spot by the levee is empty, and the reason is very Louisiana, specifically the Mississippi River depth.

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You really do get a different perspective when exploring the ship. The view of the ship on the outside can be deceptive. As we walked our way through the USS Kidd, it was noticeable how compact the structure is on the inside. Ducking through doorways, limited space in the bunk areas, it's hard to imagine being on the boat during a mission with a full crew and making your way around it.

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Who Was the USS Kidd Named After?

The ship is named for Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd. He died on the bridge of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor and was the first American admiral killed in action in World War II. His widow sponsored the ship when it was launched in New Jersey in February 1943.

The crew had a sense of humor about the name. They flew a Jolly Roger and adopted the pirate William Kidd as their mascot, which earned the ship the nickname “Pirate of the Atlantic & Pacific.”

Credit: U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command Photograph Credit: U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command Photograph

What Happened to the USS Kidd in World War II?

The Kidd earned eight battle stars in the Pacific. Its worst day came on April 11, 1945, off Okinawa, when a single enemy plane crashed into the ship, killing 38 men and wounding 55. The ship survived, went back into service during the Korean War, and earned four more battle stars before it was retired for good in 1964.

How Did the USS Kidd End Up in Baton Rouge?

After nearly two decades in reserve in Philadelphia, the Kidd was towed down to Louisiana and turned into a museum ship. It became a National Historic Landmark in 1986 and is considered the best-preserved destroyer of its class. It’s also the only Fletcher-class museum ship that still looks the way it did in World War II.

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Why Does the USS Kidd Move With the River?

Anyone who lives along the Mississippi knows the river doesn’t stay put. In Baton Rouge, the water level can change by as much as 40 feet over a year. Instead of fighting that, the Kidd sits in a special cradle mooring. When the river is high, the ship floats. When it drops, the Kidd settles onto keel blocks and you can see the entire hull, which is something you almost never get to see on a warship.

Where Is the USS Kidd Right Now?

In August 2024, the Kidd left Baton Rouge for a $16 million repair and restoration paid for by the state. It was supposed to be an eight-month job at a shipyard in Houma. The work is finished, but the ship is still waiting.

The problem is the same river that makes the Kidd famous. To fit back into its cradle, the ship needs the Mississippi at about 32 feet in Baton Rouge, and this spring it never reached 30 feet. The “Welcome Home” celebration planned for May 23 was postponed. The Kidd can’t use the shortcut through the intracoastal canals either, because it sits too deep in the water. The trip home is about 360 miles through the Gulf and up the Mississippi.

“We are totally at the mercy of the Mississippi River right now,” museum executive director Parks Stephenson told WBRZ. The earliest it could come home is spring 2027.

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Can You Still Visit the USS Kidd Veterans Museum?

Even when the ship is not in Baton Rouge, you can still visit the USS Kidd Veterans Museum. The museum building is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and admission is $8 while the ship is away. It’s at 305 South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, and you can call (225) 342-1942 with questions.

Your visit matters more than usual right now. The museum is a nonprofit that runs mostly on tickets and gift shop sales, and attendance has dropped sharply without its main attraction.

So if you’re in Baton Rouge this winter, stop by, buy a T-shirt and say hello. And next spring, keep an eye on the river gauge with the rest of us. The Pirate of the Atlantic & Pacific is ready to come home, and Baton Rouge is ready to have it back.