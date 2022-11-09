UNO Students Vote Against Adding Football Program to the School
University of New Orleans students have spoken and it appears they don't want to help pay for a new football program.
A record number of students turned out to vote and they declined to fund football and other new sports programs.
It was the largest number of student voting in over a decade as 69% (1,468) of students voted against the fee while only 31% (633) were in favor of it.
UNO has a student enrollment of around 8,000. The voting total of 2,017 represents just under 30% of the university student population.
The proposed "student experience fee" would have tacked on an additional $300 per semester for full-time enrolled students. The fee would have funded the initial cost to start up an intercollegiate football package which would have also included women's soccer, women's golf, and a marching band.
The measure would have also funded other student activities with the objective of increasing enrollment and enhancing on-campus experiences with intramural sports and diversity programs.
However, it appears that this won't be happening, at least in the immediate future.
“Since the beginning of this process, I have said that this vote was about student voice,” said UNO President John Nicklow in a statement. “Student Government leaders requested that this vote be allowed to take place and our students have made their voices heard. I respect the outcome of the vote, and I appreciate the engagement of our students, who cared enough about their university to cast their vote.”
UNO currently fields intercollegiate teams in the following:
MEN'S:
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Golf
Tennis
Track & Field
WOMEN'S:
Basketball
Beach Volleyball
Cross Country
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
The College Programs With The Most Players In The NFL