(Lafayette, Louisiana) - It’s almost time for one of the most spirited traditions at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the return of Family Weekend for 2025. From Friday, September 26 through Sunday, September 28, the Ragin’ Cajuns are rolling out the red carpet for parents, relatives, and friends to experience campus life alongside their students. This will give parents a unique perspective of college life in the new millennium.

From football at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium to art exhibits, museum visits, socials, and tailgates, this three-day event is packed with activities the whole family can enjoy. It's also a great time for alumni to revisit the hallowed halls and walk the brick pathway around the quad and get a little nostalgic. In addition, you'll be able to check out how the campus has changed since your last class on campus.

Family Weekend Event Schedule at UL Lafayette

Friday, September 26

Science Museum & Planetarium (9 AM - 5 PM) -Students get in free, families $5 with Cajun Card

Hilliard Art Museum (10 AM - 5 PM) - Free admission for Family Weekend guests

Drive-Through Headquarters (12:30 PM - 5 PM, Alumni Center) - Pick up t-shirts and drop off service project donations

UL LIFE Social (3 - 5 PM, Randolph Hall) - Registration required

Family Game Night & Athletic Facility Tours (beginning at 5 PM, Bourgeois Hall) - Registration required

Saturday, September 27

Library Bingo Adventure (10 AM - 2 PM, Dupré Library) - A scavenger hunt with a twist

See Art & Make Art (10 AM - 12 PM, Hilliard Art Museum) - Family-friendly creative activities

Family Weekend Tailgate (4 - 7 PM, Alumni Association Tailgate at Russo Park) - Ticketed event with food, drinks, and fun

Ragin’ Cajuns Football vs. Marshall (7 PM, Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium) - Clear bag policy in effect

Sunday, September 28

Family Day with Rec Sports (10 AM - 6 PM, Bourgeois Hall) - Students must bring Cajun Card; some areas have age restrictions

Pop Into Honors (11 AM - 1 PM, Judice-Rickels Hall) - A casual popcorn social with Honors students

Soccer: Cajuns vs. Georgia Southern (1 PM, Home Bank Track & Soccer Complex) - Free admission

More Handy Information Regarding the Weekend Events

Parking: Free general parking in designated areas like the Cajundome and LITE Center during the weekend.

Registration: Some events, especially the tailgate and football game, require tickets in advance, don’t wait until the last minute.

Service Project: Bring gently used professional clothing, non-perishable food, or hygiene items to donate.

Game Day: Remember UL Lafayette’s clear bag policy at the football stadium.

You are also able to 'get social' and share your weekend experiences. Families are encouraged to show their Ragin’ Cajun pride all weekend long. You can post your favorite moments using the hashtag #RaginCajunFamily and check out how everyone else is enjoying the weekend.

Whether you’re tailgating before the big game, strolling through the art museum, or cheering on the Cajuns at soccer, Family Weekend 2025 is a great way to make memories with your student or getting nostalgic with fellow alumni while soaking in everything UL Lafayette has to offer.