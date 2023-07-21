U.S. Women’s National Team Looks to Continue Their Dominance as They Chase Their Fifth World Cup Title

One of the world's biggest sporting events is back in action as the Women’s World Cup got started yesterday with Canada and Nigeria. Team USA will take center stage in their first group play game tonight. The ladies are looking for their third straight world cup title and their fifth overall. The Women’s National Team has won four of eight World Cups since the event’s inception in 1981.

They are in group E with Vietnam, Netherlands, and Portugal. The four teams will play a round-robin and the two teams with the best record will move on to the single elimination rounds. USA begins group play tonight against Vietnam starting at 8 PM central time. The game is taking place in Auckland New Zealand, but you can catch all the action from tonight on Fox.

The World Cup has already seen great attendance in the first couple of matches and you expect to see the same outcome when USA takes the field tonight. Many fans have made the journey to watch this historical team chase their fifth title. The team is headlined by some show-stoppers with Alex Morgan and Meagan Rappino. This year’s team also features Trinity Rodman who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman. The mixture of veterans and exciting rookies has USA fans pumped up.

You can catch all the World Cup action on Fox as USA begins their run for a fifth title tonight against Vietnam. They will be back in action on Wednesday as they take on The Netherlands and finish group p on August 1st against Portugal. Good luck ladies, we will be rooting for you!

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.