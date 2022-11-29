Team USA is advancing to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup after a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, but it was that one lone goal that showed how dedicated the players (or, at least, one of them) are to representing their country.

Christian Pulisic has scored the only two goals Team USA has earned in group play, but it was the goal against Iran that was absolutely brutal.

Here's the video from that goal.

Pulisic crashes into the Iranian keeper hard and stays down for a while. Several minutes later, he returned to the game to finish out the half, but he didn't return at halftime.

Fox Sports later reported that he was suffering from an abdominal injury. He was replaced on the field by Brenden Aaronson, who finished out the game.

The men's soccer team was understandably excited after the win.

And across the country, celebrations were already being planned - including the Empire State Building.

Pulisic himself sent a message to his teammates through social media, saying he was "proud of my guys" and "I'll be ready Saturday don't worry". The picture that came with the message showed him pumped up, despite being in a bed and resting from the injury.

The win puts the team on the path to the knockout rounds, where they'll take on the Netherlands in the opening round. To get there, the U.S. tied with Wales and England and beat Iran, putting them in second in group play, behind England.

But the U.S. are considered the underdogs going in. USA last played in the round of 16 eight years ago. Back then, they fell to Belgium 2-1, despite the game being 0-0 at the end of regulation.

