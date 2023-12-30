When it comes to lakes in Arkansas there are more than 2, 400 named lakes and reservoirs larger than 5 acres in total that cover over 600,000 acres. That's a lot of lakes considering the size of the state of Arkansas.

Of course, this is all based on the fact that some of these lakes are privately owned property. But let's get to the bigger question, where is the deepest public lake in Arkansas?

YouTube YouTube loading...

YouTube YouTube loading...

Deepest Lake in Arkansas

According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation.

YouTube YouTube loading...

YouTube YouTube loading...

The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres to explore and 690 miles of shoreline.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Divers especially love the lake not only for its beauty but the clear lake makes for great visibility while underwater.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Lake Ouachita is a man-made lake created when Blakely Mountain Dam was constructed in 1953.

Because of its lakes, rivers, and mountains, the Natural State slogan best describes what Arkansas represents.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Now if you are wondering what is the deepest lake in the United States?

Deepest Lake in the U.S.

Crater Lake is located in Southern Oregon near Klamath Falls and its maximum depth is 1,943 feet. Crater Lake is also known to lie within a volcanic basin near Mount Mazama which erupted some 7,700 years ago and scientists believe that this area is prone to another volcanic eruption at some point again. Crater Lake is one of the 7 Wonders of Oregon.