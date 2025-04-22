(New Orleans, Louisiana) - A unique, interactive experience that will take you through the final hours of the Titanic is now open in New Orleans. 'Titanic, an Immersive Voyage' will be hosted at the Scottish Rite Temple on 619 Carondelet St # 621 in New Orleans.

The exhibition includes artifacts from the fateful voyage, room re-creations, 3D views and animations and more that will provide a unique perspective of the event that lives on in American history.

When you begin the tour, you'll receive a ticket and an identity of a passenger on the ship. You will have photo opportunities just like you would on any cruise ship including embarkation photos (getting on the ship) and you can even re-enact the famous bow scene from the movie 'Titanic'.

The immersive experience includes a look at the construction of the Titanic, a tour through the ship's halls, a first-person perspective of the infamous iceberg and the final moments of the ill-fated voyage.

There is also a 3D experience that will allow you to virtually tour the ship underwater providing a unique view of the wreck site 2.5 miles below the surface of the ocean.

Titanic, Immersive Experience New Orleans Ticket Info

Tickets will be available through June 2, 2025 and vary in price.

$27.90 for Adults 18+

$23.90 for Seniors, Students (18-25), Junior (13-17) and Military

$20.90 for Children 4-12

VIP tickets are also available

$37.90 for Adults 18+

$33.90 for Seniors, Students (18-25), Junior (13-17) and Military

$30.90 for Children 4-12

VIP tickets include the following benefits:

Skip the line entry to the exhibition

Choice between access to VR experience or a selected pin

Poster

This is a rare opportunity to get up close to one of the most impactful events of the 20th century, with a legacy that lives on in film as well as this immersive experience.