If you are looking for a large home in Lubbock to grow into, look no further than this Lubbock mansion that has plenty of space. In face, it may have more space than you ever thought you'd need.

According to the listing on Zillow, this Lubbock mansion located at 2404 York Avenue in Lubbock is the largest home for sale west of Dallas/Fort Worth. What also makes this home unique is that it's built in the middle of Lubbock. Instead of a new build South or West of Lubbock, this home built in 2000 is just minutes away from everything in Lubbock.

Zillow.com

This mansion is in the Bobalet Heights neighborhood Lubbock and sits on 1.69 acres of land. The house itself includes 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 3 kitchens. The home is 13,485 square feet. There is also a basement with 2 extra rooms. This home screams luxury while also needing a few updates, unless you are into some of the wallpaper used.

There is a custom staircase, two private dens with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and a great balcony. The home also comes with a pool, greenhouse storage building and a gated entrance. This one of a kind mansion in Lubbock is listed for $2,150,000.

Check out all the pictures below. For more information, visit Zillow or contact Doug Duncan at Keller Williams Realty at 806-577-5595,

