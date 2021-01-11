We're all hoping we can get lightning to strike and win some much-needed Lottery cash. Well, maybe this information can help at least give you a slight edge.

Most Common Winning Powerball Numbers

According to rd.com, your chances of winning the lottery are one in 300 million.

Hey, you at least have a chance, just like everyone else.

That being said, there are a few things you do to help increase your odds, like playing every drawing, buying more than one ticket, and using the most commonly drawn lottery numbers.

For the regular state lottery, the most common Mega Ball number is 22, which has come up 21 times in the past three years according to rd.com.

As far as what numbers you should stay away from, 21, 36, 5, 51, and 50 are the least commonly drawn so chances are if you have any of these you probably don't have a winning ticket.

The Most Common Winning Louisiana Lottery Numbers

The most common numbers for the Louisiana Lottery over the past five years are 10, 35, 32, 30, 25, and 13.

For the Mega Millions drawings, the most commonly drawn numbers since October 31, 2017, are 22, 11, 9, 10, and 19. Rd.com says "Twenty-two was drawn 21 times; 11 was drawn 19 times; and 9, 10, and 19 were drawn 16 times. Several other of the most common Mega Millions numbers were drawn 15 times; these numbers are 4, 14, and 20."

What Powerball Numbers Hit The Most

Rd.com reports that the number "23 tops the current list, with 57 draws since October 7, 2015. Also with more than 45 calls since then are the numbers 32, 61, 53, 69, 64, 3, 21, 27, 62 in descending order of popularity."

So there you go, you're now ready to carefully put your winning lottery tickets together.

Just remember who gave you the heads up when you win!