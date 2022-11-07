The UL Women’s Basketball Team Starts the Season Off with a Win

Louisiana started the season off against Houston. And the Ragin Cajuns Women's Basketball team played hard to start off the season where they won 55-48.

The Cajuns were in control of the game from the start. The Cajuns won every quarter but the 4th. They won the 1st 16-10, the second 13-7, and the third 12-9 but lost the 4th 14-22 however it didn't matter by that point.

Offensively the Cajuns' leading scorer was forward Tamera Johnson with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Sherry Porter also dropped 11 points, and Destiny Rice added 10 points. The Cajuns shot 35% from the field and 25% from 3.

The Cajuns need to improve on the glass as they lost the rebounding matchup 37-43. If they want to be the team that they think they can be that needs to be cleaned up. As well as their turnover-to-assist ratio as they had 19 turnovers and 8 assists. That is way too low. That is something that needs to be fixed ASAP.

The Cajuns will suit up again Friday against Texas at 7 pm.