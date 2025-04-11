There was a time when Louisiana was dubbed 'Hollywood South', thanks in no small part to the unique settings available in the state, along with some hefty tax credits for film makers. Over the past decade, those tax credits have been reduced, and the light is shining less brightly on the state. However, one business is looking to make a change to that.

Jason Waggenspack along with Sidney D. Torres lll were looking to help rebuild the area where they lived after Hurricane Katrina devastated the gulf coast. They had a dream; to build a state-of-the-art film studio just minutes from Downtown New Orleans to help foster creativity and economic development for the region. Thus, The Ranch Film Studios was born.

Providing facilities so close to the New Orleans area would definitely be a benefit, being in the vicinity of a major airport (Louis Armstrong International Airport) as well as settings that would be beneficial for filming. In addition, their facility which sits on 22 acres and provides 220,000 square feet of stage and flex space, would provide much of what is needed for major productions.

Sidney Torres explained what makes The Ranch such a great place for film makers:

"When you're shooting a movie it's all about settings and scenery, and we have such a diverse array of scenery down here."

The property provides plenty of opportunities for exterior shoots with some replica sets of the French Quarter seen in some of the media photos. Those sets are mirrored inside the studios as well for a more controlled environment regarding lighting and weather.

In addition to the 220,000 square feet of production space, they also have over 300,000 square feet of back lot to utilize for large set design and production.

Past productions at The Ranch include the AMC series 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire', major motion pictures 'Deepwater Horizon', 'Terminator Genisys' and 'Five Nights at Freddy's' among others.

Although the tax credit caps have been lowered over the years by Louisiana legislature, there are still plenty of ways to save on taxes when utilizing the facilities in Louisiana including The Ranch Film Studios. Nearby amenities provide even more materials, workspace, storage space and settings for film productions. And let's not forget about the food in Louisiana which might make filming go on a little longer than originally planned.

Not only do they provide a phenomenal location and facilities for film makers, they also give back to the community in which they've lived their entire lives. After Hurricane Ida devastated the region, The Ranch responded by providing necessary items and food to those affected by the storm.

Hopefully, Hollywood will take full advantage of The Ranch as a new home for film production and bring even more recognition to the great state of Louisiana.