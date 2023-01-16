The Goat Adds Fox Sports Radio Programming

Listeners of 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, can now hear shows from award-winning Fox Sports Radio.

Beginning today, Fox Sports Radio will replace ESPN Radio programming that previously aired on our airwaves from 3pm to midnight, midnight to 6am, and all non-local weekend programming.

The added weekday lineup for Fox Sports Radio shows on The Goat includes the following:

5am to 6am - Two Pros & a Cup of Joe

LaVar Arrington - three-time Pro Bowl Linebacker and No. 2 overall draft pick, and Brady Quinn - former Notre Dame Quarterback and first-round draft pick, join Jonas Knox to start the day with entertaining and thought-provoking conversation covering the biggest headlines.

3pm to 4pm – The Doug Gottlieb Show

The Doug Gottlieb Show is a fast-paced program featuring Gottlieb’s unique perspective on the latest headlines, as well as listener interaction and conversations with the biggest names in sports. The former basketball standout shares his quick-witted, smart and outspoken brand of entertainment with listeners nationwide.

4pm to 6pm – Covino & Rich

Hosted by Steve Covino and Rich Davis, the program features their unique take on the hot sports topics of the day, injected with their brand of humor, fun and relatability.

6pm to 9pm – The Odd Couple, with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker

Sports personalities collide as Chris Broussard and Rob Parker partner to give listeners a dynamic discussion as these two polar opposites take listeners through the biggest hits in sports.

9pm to 1am – The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon

Jason Smith brings his extensive experience in sports talk entertainment to late nights on FOX Sports Radio. Joined by Mike Harmon, the duo provides analysis on the day in sports and updates on the games in play, while engaging in entertaining conversations with listeners to close out the day and prepare for tomorrow.

1 am to 5 am – The Ben Maller Show

When the moon comes out, Ben Maller emerges with the most compelling overnights in sports talk radio. One of the original sports bloggers, Maller brings his token sarcasm, informative insight and stimulating opinions to sports fans each evening, while taking calls from listeners nationwide.

Weekday shows Rise and Grind with Lyn Burton (5am to 6am), the Great Scott Show with Scott Prather (7am to 9am), the Dan Patrick Show (9am to noon), and The Rich Eisen Show (noon to 3pm) all remain in their regular time slot, as does weekend programs The Sports Note with Billy Ryckman (8am to 10am on Saturdays) and Big Time Sports Talk with Mike Bernard (10am to noon on Sundays).

