Texas SNAP Benefits Have Have Gone Up, Here’s What You Need To Know in ’24

From Houston, TX, and across The Lone Star State, so many families rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. And while there has been some worry of late about how much benefits would be offered in the new fiscal year, good news, straight from Austin, TX, they have officially gone up.

SNAP benefits help ensure that millions of low-income families have what they need, each year the USDA makes cost-of-living revisions to the amount that families receive in food benefits. As inflation is soaring and the cost of groceries is increasing, it's been confirmed that households will be receiving an increase next year.

For the 2024 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1, 2023, "Under the new provisions, a family of four can receive a maximum of $973 a month, up from $939 in the current fiscal year."

According to fool.com, "payment of $973 for a household of four equates to around $8 per person per day. While SNAP benefits aren't designed to cover everything, it isn't easy to feed a family on around $2.66 per person per meal."

However, even with the increase, it's still not enough to cover the rise of food costs this year. If you're struggling to feed your family, find out what assistance is available locally.

You can find the representative for your region, and their contact information right here. If you have more questions regarding any of the following, click for additional information:

