Texas Restaurant Named One of the ‘Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ in the U.S.

Selecting a restaurant can be challenging, particularly if you're visiting from out of town. I love the Food Network program Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. They have ranked a Texas restaurant as one of the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' restaurants in the entire Country.

Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives loading...

What Is 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'?

Host Guy Fieri explores America in quest of the greatest "greasy spoon" restaurants, with roadside cafes, historic drive-ins, and remote "dives" experiencing a renaissance of hipness among foodies. Guy typically eats at well-known restaurants that are frequented by locals and other local residents. Fieri converses with both employees and patrons at each site to learn about their opinions of the meal. Burgers and comfort cuisine are prominent themes in several of the episodes' restaurant features.

Citizen Pictures Citizen Pictures loading...

But you might be wondering which location Fieri has been to is the greatest out of all of them. The good news is that our friends at Delish have compiled a list of the top options from each state and recommendations on what to grab when you get there. The list from Delish lists the top 51 places to go and Texas has a restaurant on the list!

Coming in at #44 on the list from Delish is the Counter Cafe in Austin, Texas. The Counter Cafe is a unique 21st-century authentic American diner focused on serving up the finest of fresh, local, and organic food in a familiar dining setting.

Austin Chronicle Austin Chronicle loading...

Here is what Delish has to say about the restaurant...

The Counter Cafe is where locals go to get their biscuits and gravy fix. The Austin diner is known for its phenomenal breakfast dishes—think pancakes, breakfast tacos, and eggs benedict served on a biscuit—while also serving up a homemade curry chicken burger that blew Guy Fieri away on DDD.

Learn more about the Counter Cafe by CLICKING HERE.