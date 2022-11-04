Student at Opelousas Catholic Performs National Anthem With Accordion [VIDEO]

Opelousas Catholic FB

Turn up the volume for this one.

A student at Opelousas Catholic performed the National Anthem before the student body and he did so while playing his accordion.

Kade Domec wowed those who were in attendance for the school gathering and now his performance of the National Anthem at his school is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Check out this young man's amazing talent and who knows, we may one day see Kade performing on a festival stage somewhere in south Louisiana.

Here's his performance from Opelousas Catholic.

 

