(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Here in south Louisiana, we don't often get to experience crystal clear waters and diverse wildlife at the same time. It's usually swimming in a pool then going to Zoosiana (both of which are fun options). Imagine combining both into one activity and not having to leave Louisiana?

If you've ever been to the exhibit in New Orleans, you may remember walking through a tunnel underneath swimming rays and surrounded by coral. This is the Maya Reef Exhibit. Now imagine being on the other side of the glass. not only will you be able to snorkel and experience the reef and creatures on the other side of the glass, you'll also go behind the scenes to learn how the team cares for the reef and maintains the exhibit.

Louisiana is blessed with the presence of the Audubon Aquarium. It has consistently been nominated as one of America's best aquariums, having recently ranked 5th in the country in 2023. Recently the building underwent renovations and merged the Insectarium within the facility providing more convenient access to both exhibits. Visitors can now transition from the Gulf of Mexico exhibit to the Amazon encounters with birds under the same roof.

For years, I've taken my family to New Orleans and one of the consistent stops has always been the trio of the Audubon Zoo, Aquarium and Insectarium. Being able to get up close to animals, insects and environments not native to Louisiana is an experience for all ages.

Maya Snorkel Adventure Information

You can enjoy the Great Maya Reef adventure on Fridays and Saturdays, with the encounters starting at 12:30pm. Given the nature of the exhibit, there are limited spaces available so you definitely need to book in advance through the Aquarium website.

How Long is the Encounter?

The experience lasts about an hour and a half, giving visitors time to learn about the reef as well as get face to snout with cownose rays and well as plenty of tropical fish.

Cost to Swim in the Great Maya Reef Habitat

Members get a $10 discount per person, which is another incentive to become a member of the Audubon Nature Institute. The price of the ticket includes admission to the full Aquarium.

Adult members: $115

Adult non-members: $125

If you're looking for a unique experience for the family but don't want to break the bank paying for flights to some tropical destination to get a good look at what lies below the surface, New Orleans is a great day-trip that will provide you a opportunity to see life from the other side of the glass. And, if you're heading to the Big Easy, here are some other ideas on how to spend the day.