(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Every summer the heat index rises across the country, and especially in Louisiana where combining heat and humidity results in a quite uncomfortable environment, and any options to cool off are greatly appreciated. New Orleans is also very much a party destination and as much fun as families can have in the Big Easy, sometimes grown-ups would like to be able to let loose a little without worrying about sharing the space with children.

These two scenarios created the impetus for Audubon Zoo to develop an event for adults that can cool you down while partying it up with Sip & Dip at Audubon Cool Zoo Waterpark.

Sip+Dip switches up Cool Zoo into an exclusive night-time party spot for adults to unwind, dance, and enjoy specialty cocktails. Along with the cooling effects of the lazy river, splash zones and delicious food and specialty drinks, your soundtrack won't only be the sounds of howler monkeys and elephants. Some of New Orleans' top DJs will provide the music to get you into party mode.

SIp & Dip Event Info at Audubon Zoo

Virtually every Friday in summer (with the exception of July 4th) has an event scheduled, but be sure to check out the Audubon website as some events have already sold out. There are three levels of entry for the Sip & Dip events:

General Admission Ticket: $50 per person | Entry at 7:00 PM | Food & beverages available for purchase.

VIP Ticket: $75 per person | Early entry at 6:30 PM | 1 free drink ticket, access to Oyster Beach with private bar & exclusive menu.

Cabana VIP Ticket: $400-$500 | Private cabana, 6 VIP tickets | 1 free drink ticket per guest & access to Oyster Beach.

Rules Regarding Sip & Dip Event

Guests must be 21+ with valid ID.

Drink Responsibly

No food, drinks, chairs, or float devices allowed.

Tickets are valid only for the selected date.

No rainchecks; refunds only for unexpected closures.

This is a special event outside of Membership benefits.

Ticket Sales Close at 7:00 PM – Plan ahead to get your tickets in time.

Audubon Zoo is an amazing place to bring the entire family, and now it's a place to take a break from the family as well and enjoy some grown-up time. There's plenty more to do in the Big Easy, so party it up, and party responsibly.