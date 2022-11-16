Shaq’s Conspiracy Theory About the Moon is Absolutely Ludicrous

When I was 5 years old, a kindergarten teacher told me the moon was made of cheese.

At least, that's how I remember it. (In her defense, it was probably a children's story she read to the class)

What I did know about the moon as a child was that it followed me everywhere. Then I got a little older and learned what the moon actually was.

I don't remember the first time I heard about moon landing conspiracies, but it's always been one of the most popular ones.

While I've never bought into the theory NASA staged every moon landing, those who enjoy conspiracy theories love to highlight that one.

I had never heard any other conspiracy theories about the moon until last night when the great Shaquille O'Neal, unsolicited, dropped a ludicrous idea.

On the Emmy Award winning Inside The NBA, Shaq shared a ridiculous conspiracy theory about the moon that left his colleagues in shock and laughter.

Two moons? This isn't Star Wars Shaq.

My theory, and it isn't as much a conspiracy as it is a take on show business, is Shaq doesn't actually believe there are two moons we see on earth. (Technically, there are 200 moons in our solar system, but that's not what Shaq was talking about.)

What makes Inside The NBA the best studio sports show ever is the mix between great basketball analysis, and complete improvisational shenanigans from the guys on set.

Shaq is simply setting a trap he knows will get a strong response from his co-hosts, and a big reaction on the internet.

Watch the reaction of studio host Ernie Johnson during the exchange. It's my favorite part.

It's not the first time Shaq has riled up the Inside The NBA crew with a perplexing take.

The "Forget gas math..." in the tweet is a call back to last spring when Shaq responded to Kenny Smith complaining about gas prices with baffling take.

I love that show.

