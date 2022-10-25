Serena Williams competed in what was believed to be her final tennis match nearly 8 weeks ago at the U.S. Open.

She gave an emotional farewell to the fans in attendance, and the millions watching at home.

Williams is considered to be the G.O.A.T. of women's tennis.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, 4 Olympic Gold medals, and nearly $100 million in career on-court earnings, Williams ruled the tennis world from the late 90s through the late 2010s.

She is, was, and always will be an icon.

Granted, it's only been 7 and a half weeks since her "retirement", but it didn't take long for Williams to get the itch to return.

In fact, in the news that has stunned the tennis world, Williams claims she's not retired at all, and could return to the court soon.

Speaking at a TechCrunch conference in California, Williams says the odds of her returning to compete are "very high".

To be honest, I didn't see this coming.

Perhaps I should've.

Plenty of all-time great athletes have had trouble retiring, only to return and realize the game had passed them by.

Will the same happen to Williams?

