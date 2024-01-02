See The 27 Louisiana Kids Reported Missing In 2023

Just how many kids have disappeared this year alone in the state of Louisiana?

How many kids won't get tucked in bed tonight by Mom and Dad? How many kids have been taken by strangers and removed from all they know?

Twenty Seven. Staggering number isn't it?

The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children reports that 27 children have been reported missing so far in 2023 here in Louisiana, and that includes a local Shreveport boy, John Alex Jordan, 16, who's been missing since October 30 of this year.

Granted, some of these cases are of kids who intentionally ran away. For what reason one could only speculate, but it would be our prayer that they truly found a better alternative for their life and they've been afforded the chance to enjoy that newfound life.

But with human trafficking at all-time heights, most of our minds take us to some very dark places in regards to the current status of these babies, and it's our prayer those thoughts are unnecessary. But life is hard and the reality of the possibility is unrelenting.

Take a look at these 27 innocent faces and if you happen to recognize one, immediately call 911 and report it.