One day after Northwestern State University announced the cancellation of the remainder of their Demons football season and Head Coach Brad Laird resigned more details of Ronnie Caldwell’s death have come to light.

The Natchitoches Parish Journal wrote Caldwell moved out of his apartment due to mold and into a new apartment with a non-athlete or even Northwestern State student.

After the new roommate pulled on gun on Caldwell, he called his father. In turn, Caldwell’s father informed Coach Laird of the situation. Coach Laird called back letting Caldwell’s family that he would take care of the situation.

Nothing was done, the family heard no updates from the University. The next call the family received was from Coach Brad Laird telling us that Ronnie had been murdered. Three days after his cry for help, Ronnie was shot and killed at his apartment. According to local reports, his roommate was arrested on gun and drug possession charges.

The Caldwell’s hired a pair of law firms to represent them and live-streamed a statement on Facebook Friday afternoon.

