We don't handle the cold very well in Texas and Louisiana. For many of us, if it drops into the 40s that's cold enough. As someone who prefers the 90 to 100-degree heat of the summer, winter is always going to be miserable. Just like with the extreme heat, there are items we should not leave in our car during the extreme cold. Except one item, most of us have these in our car regularly.

Winter is Weird in the South

When the calendar flips to December, many believe that the cold and snow should start showing up. For some parts of the country, that does happen. For us in the South, the weather is not that cut and dry. We will get a brief cold snap that leads to highs in the 70s just a couple of days later. We'll feel cold fronts move through that do nothing more than bring some rain. Then there is that one day where the temperature gets way above normal followed by a cold front that dramatically drops our temps. The latter is exactly what we're experiencing this weekend.

Extreme Heat and Cold

Every summer in the South can be extremely hot, especially when our car has been parked in that heat for a couple of hours. The heat can be so dangerous inside of our cars that it's not safe for people, pets, groceries, electronics or other items. The same can be said when we have these occasional cold snaps.

Before a Cold Blast

When it does get cold in Texas and Louisiana, it gets cold. We can get an artic blast that will drop temperatures in the mornings into the 20s or even teens. That's why when we know a cold blast is coming, there are some items that need to be removed from our cars before it hits because they could be damaged, or cause some serious damage, while in our car.

