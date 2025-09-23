(KPEL-FM) - The English language is ever-evolving. Words are routinely added to the dictionary every year as they work their way into the public lexicon. Even usage of words evolves over time, sometimes earning a meaning opposite of the original usage. I never cease to be amazed at the words becoming 'official' after such widespread public use, and every year it feels like the words are more and more...for a lack of a better word...ridiculous. It's getting more and more like this:

A quick look at the Oxford English Dictionary brings to light new words, but also new meanings for existing words. Take for example the word 'toner'. The first image that came to mind was for use in a printer, but there's so much more to the word. It now can include the following:

A composer of songs or poetry

A person who adjusts a musical instrument (I thought it was a tuner, but regardless)

Something that improves the condition of the mind or spirit

A substance to stimulate or invigorate a part or organ of the body

An exercise or device intended to improve the firmness or strength of part of the body

A cosmetic product or treatment applied to the skin to reduce oiliness, contract the pores or otherwise improve its condition

A person who adjusts the tone of a photographic print or film

A chemical agent or solution used to alter the tone of a photographic print or film

A preparation applied to hair to soften, maintain or otherwise alter its color

Get our free mobile app

Learn More: Louisiana Moves Up in Education Rankings

And that's just one example of the sheer complexity of the English language, getting more complex by the day. Many of these words being used today may end up as part of the dictionary at some point, or at least an alternative definition for some. Here's a list of the most frequently searched slang terms in Louisiana, according to Google.