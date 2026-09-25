It's still hitting the upper 80s outside, but Moody Gardens is already counting down to Christmas. Holiday in The Gardens returns November 21, 2026, and runs nightly through January 2, 2027, from 6 to 10 PM, and this year's lineup has a couple of brand-new twists worth the drive down I-10.

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If you've never been, Moody Gardens sits at 1 Hope Boulevard in Galveston, right on the bay and just about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Lafayette. It's one of those trips that feels like a vacation without needing a plane ticket. I've brought the family to Moody Gardens over the years, and the Winter events are always amazing.

ICE LAND Goes Tropical With a Caribbean Christmas

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The big headliner every year is ICE LAND, and for 2026 the theme is "Caribbean Christmas." The North Pole meets the islands, basically. Master ice carvers are building an undersea world out of 2 million pounds of ice, complete with tropical fish, eagle rays, turtles, and sharks. The scope of the event is hard to put into words, and I highly recommend you take the trip (and you'll appreciate those blue jackets when you get in the tent).

My favorite detail? There's an oil rig ice slide that takes you through the Flower Garden Banks, the coral reef system out in the Gulf. That's about as Gulf Coast as a Christmas attraction gets. Grown-ups can warm up (or cool down, I guess) with a festive cocktail at Shiver's Ice Bar inside.

Two Million Lights and a Brand-New Live Show

The Holiday Lights Trail is back, a mile-long walk with more than two million lights, light tunnels, and animated scenes choreographed to holiday music, all with views of Galveston Bay. There's hot chocolate and festive food along the way, which I'd call a requirement.

New this year is a live stage show called A Very Electric Christmas from Lightwire Theater. It's a glow-in-the-dark show using electroluminescent puppetry that follows Max the bird on his journey to the North Pole. It runs about an hour, there are matinee and evening performances on select dates, and you don't have to book a dinner to see it. Every show ticket also gets you onto the Holiday Lights Trail.

Skating, Sliding, Movies, and a Kiddie Train

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There's plenty more to fill a night:

Ice Skating: The area's only outdoor skating rink. Evening skating is included with a Holiday Lights ticket.

Arctic Slide: Grab a mat and race down. It's included with the Holiday Evening Pass and Value Pass, and riders need to be at least 36 inches tall.

3D and 4D Films: Holiday favorites like Rudolph 4D and Scrooge 4D: A Christmas Carol, plus Light Before Christmas 3D.

Kiddie Train: The little ones can ride through a stretch of the lights trail. Riders must be under 48 inches tall.

Breakfast With Santa: A buffet breakfast and keepsake photos with Santa in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom on December 12, 13, and 19 through 23.

Save Money With Value Nights and Early Deals

Here's the part I'd pay attention to if you're bringing the whole family. Every Thursday from December 3 through December 31, Moody Gardens is holding Food Drive Thursdays. Bring a non-perishable food item to the ticket counter and you'll get buy-one-get-one-free admission to the Holiday Lights Trail, ICE LAND, or the Holiday Evening Pass. All the food goes to the Galveston County Food Bank.

They're also planning Dog Nights, where leashed pups can walk the lights trail with you, and Sensory Nights with adjusted sound and lighting for guests with sensory sensitivities. Dates for both haven't been announced yet.

If you plan early, there's a Holiday in the Gardens Sale running through October 31 that takes 10% off holiday hotel stays and show tickets. Groups of 15 or more can also get discounted admission, so it's worth a look for office parties or school trips.

Make It a Weekend (or a New Year's Trip)

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Moody Gardens Hotel has hotel packages that bundle a room with attraction passes and covered parking, and the family versions include a Holiday Kids Experience with a guided tour of the Aquarium Pyramid before it opens on select dates.

For New Year's Eve, the New Year's Palooza is built for families, with bounce houses, arcade games, an Adult Lounge, a beach ball countdown, and early family-friendly fireworks. You can book it as a one-night or two-night package. If you'd rather keep it grown-up, Shearn's is serving a New Year's Eve dinner with a view of the bay.

You can find tickets and the full rundown on the Moody Gardens Holiday in The Gardens page.

We don't get many white Christmases here in South Louisiana, so 2 million pounds of ice just down the road in Galveston sounds pretty good to me. Bring a can of food on a Thursday and I'll see you on the lights trail. Here's a look back at when Spongebob Squarepants took over Moody Gardens for the holidays.