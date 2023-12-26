In a gut-wrenching turn of events, the disappearance of pregnant 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto has gripped social media, raising urgent concerns about her well-being after she went missing the day she was scheduled to give birth.

The Leon Valley Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert after Soto, who was a week overdue and scheduled for labor induction on Saturday night, failed to show up at the hospital.

DESCRIPTIONS OF SOTO AND VEHICLE

Soto's mother, Gloria Cordova, last heard from her daughter on Friday and became alarmed when she failed to appear for the scheduled induction. The expectant mother is described as:

white female

5-foot-1

115 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

Soto was last seen at her apartment complex, The Valencia Lofts in Leon Valley, Texas. She may be driving a gray 2013 Kia Optima with a Texas temporary tag 4289D57, which is set to expire 1/1/2024.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CLAIMS

Cardova urged for help through social media, claiming she was with her boyfriend who was "no good" and worried for her safety. Domestic abuse claims have surfaced, and the night before Soto's disappearance neighbors allegedly claimed to hear Soto screaming for help in her apartment.

However, the next morning, video footage shows Soto and her boyfriend, leaving her apartment and getting into a car. The family's anxiety heightened when, by Saturday afternoon, they couldn't reach Soto. Cordova, worried, visited her daughter's apartment only to find it empty, with no response at the door.

SOTO CASE GOES VIRAL

Filing a police report with Leon Valley Police, Cordova expressed growing concern as attempts to contact Soto's boyfriend proved ineffective. The circumstances surrounding Soto's disappearance remain unclear. However, her case has amassed a massive amount of buzz.

Gloria Cordova, desperately pleading for information, said, "Please come home. No one's going to judge you. No one is going to say nothing. I just want you to be home." The family urges anyone with information to contact Leon Valley Police at (210) 684-8897.

