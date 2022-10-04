Massive Chick Fight Breaks Out at Dallas Cowboys Game Sunday

There was a massive chick fight in the bathroom at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, during the Dallas Cowboys game with the Washington Commanders. See, you thought we were going to pick on the Cowboys bringing up that old tired joke where haters call them the 'cowgirls.' Nope! But we will say there was just as much action Sunday off the field as there was on the field. And we're not talking about the fight to be the starting quarterback!

I don't know about you, but there were some cheap shots in that video. And did someone use that cane to hit someone? All I know is that woman's headband went flying and I was just waiting for the woman in the dress to flash us all.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, the Cowboys beat the Commanders 25-10. This Sunday, October 9th, 2022, the Cowboys will take on the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Rams in Los Angeles at 3:25 pm on Fox.

