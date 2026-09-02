(SHREVEPORT, LA) -The Shreveport Police Department is looking for Mandy Lindsey, wanted on two felony theft charges, and picked her birthday to announce the warrant. Detectives say Lindsey stole a boat, trailers, and tools worth more than $19,000, and SPD wants your help finding her.

SPD posted on Facebook that a detective noticed it was Mandy Lindsey's birthday. The catch is that Lindsey is currently wanted by the department, so instead of letting the day pass quietly, detectives went ahead and got a judge to sign off on what they're calling a "birthday warrant." It's kind of refreshing to see law enforcement have a sense of humor while doing their job, as stressful as working in law enforcement can be. "Well, this is awkward, and definitely a first for us," the department wrote, before laying out the gift.

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Free Room and Board, Courtesy of SPD

Lindsey is wanted on two counts of felony theft connected to the theft of a boat, trailers, tools, and other property valued at more than $19,000. Detectives say they built the case using surveillance footage, license plate reader technology, and other evidence before securing the warrant.

SPD didn't hold back on the bit, either. The post offers Lindsey

free transportation and complimentary lodging at one of our local correctional facilities,

complete with meals, security, and a structured daily schedule, all at no additional charge.

Read More: Louisiana's Top 5 Criminal Charges May Surprise You

"Mandy, no need to make a reservation," the post reads. "The detective already handled the paperwork."

It's a playful way to get a serious message out. If you know where Mandy Lindsey is celebrating her birthday, SPD wants to hear from you. You can reach Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

It appears as though this isn't Mandy's first run-in with the law. In July of 2026, Mandy was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for alleged DWI, simple escape and Aggravated Battery.

Leave it to Shreveport PD to make a wanted poster feel like a party invite. Hope somebody at least got her a card before the warrant dropped.