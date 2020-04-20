Josh Pray might be from Florida, but he has such a great understanding of what it means to be from Louisiana, you'd think he was born and raised here.

Facebook Via Josh Pray Facebook Via Josh Pray loading...

Why Do People Love Louisiana?

Josh is from Florida but he has an incredible understanding of Louisiana pride. In fact, he has such a deep understanding about us, he says he wishes he could tell people that he's from Louisiana.

In the video below titled "Louisiana is the Most Resilient State Ever Created", watch as he hilariously explains the five things he's learned about Louisiana.

From our love of tradition, to our accents, Who Dat Nation, to our resiliency, Josh truly understands what it's like to be from, and love being from Louisiana.

Josh Pray Be Excited Facebook Via Josh Pray loading...

One our favorite points he makes is that Louisiana is more than just New Orleans.

This video is from 2020 when Drew Brees was still with the Saints, but Who Dat Nation still feel the same way about him.

You can see more funny videos from Josh on his Facebook page.