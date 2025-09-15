BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The TikTok user responsible for posting videos of what appears to be public urination on LSU Campus signs appears to have met his match. A new user, named "LSU Batman," has declared he is coming for the villain.

At this time, there are only two videos on the new account, but the promise of finding the "LSU pisser," as the Batman-inspired internet detective calls them, has helped the account bring in tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of thousands of views.

Person Urinating on Signs at LSU Goes Viral

Over the last week or so, a TikTok account seemingly showing someone publicly urinating on signs at LSU went viral. It's part of a larger epidemic of these types of accounts on TikTok, with several schools around the country apparently suffering from this trend.

When media outlets reached out to the LSU "leaker's" account, the user said they saw it as something that can bring the community together.

"It honestly brings the community of LSU together," the TikTok user said. "With this account people coming together to talk about whether their building was tagged or what building they want next. The whole community comes to find one individual or it could be multiple; who knows?"

The "LSU Batman"

But a new hero has come forward, vowing to find the leaker and put a stop to the public urination on LSU's campus.

Calling himself "The LSU Batman," the user uploaded their first video over the weekend, and it immediately exploded locally (as of this writing, the initial video has well over 100,000 views, 26,000 likes, and a lot of comments.

"Excited to watch this lore develop in real time," reads one comment.

"I’ve seen the back of this head before, I just can’t prove it," said another.

Some in the comments speculate that the LSU Leaker and LSU Batman are the same person, and that we're just witnessing a lot of foolishness.

But whatever the case may be, all we know for certain is that the LSU Leaker appears to have a nemesis. Whether it is a long con on social media or something else, the entertainment value is there.

Will the LSU Leaker be found? Who is the LSU Batman? This is a developing story, and we'll keep following it.